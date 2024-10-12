Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of GWRE opened at $185.74 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $187.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,428.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.87 and a 200-day moving average of $138.58.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,156,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,562,643.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

