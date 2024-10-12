31,496 Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $87,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVH. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 42,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $1,314,768.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,242.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 42,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $1,314,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,242.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,637,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,357,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,291 shares of company stock worth $9,290,385. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVH opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

