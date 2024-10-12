Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10. Edison International has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 136.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

