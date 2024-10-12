Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 83.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $63.83 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -236.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,059.26%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.