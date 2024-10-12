Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 169 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,262,000 after purchasing an additional 250,716 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,428,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,999,000 after buying an additional 913,231 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,883,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,900,000 after buying an additional 242,545 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

C opened at $65.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

