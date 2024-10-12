Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 156 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.6 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $190.63 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $193.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $988.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.