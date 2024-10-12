Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 295 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,681,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after buying an additional 299,667 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after buying an additional 217,159 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,378,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 861,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,559,000 after buying an additional 158,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

