10,703 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Alternative Investment Advisors LLC.

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Alternative Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $163.24 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

