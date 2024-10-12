General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Capital World Investors raised its stake in General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,750,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 366.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,408,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

