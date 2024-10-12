Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,737 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,867,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter worth $2,230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 59,840 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 61.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 59,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 17.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 185,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

