Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

