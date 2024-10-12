iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

