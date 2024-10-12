1,482 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $156.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,257 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,402. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

