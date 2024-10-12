Czech National Bank Buys 5,678 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $156,093,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 730.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,929,000 after buying an additional 1,524,341 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $83,539,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,389,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -236.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,059.26%.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

