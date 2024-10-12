Brookstone Capital Management Sells 7,175 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 269,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.48 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.61. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

