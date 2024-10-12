Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,856 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after buying an additional 337,464 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,268,000 after buying an additional 316,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.46. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $64.12 and a one year high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $2,153,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,842,970.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $2,153,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 648,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,842,970.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,284 shares of company stock worth $23,800,887 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.