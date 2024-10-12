Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 22.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

DSU stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

