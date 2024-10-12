Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $563,000 Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGGO. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 248,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,771,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,141,000 after purchasing an additional 571,019 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $30.49 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

