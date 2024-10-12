Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 718 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $100.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.25. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. BTIG Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.