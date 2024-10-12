First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $64.28.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

