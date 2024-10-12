Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $23,547,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.3% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 453.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 265,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after buying an additional 217,545 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $120.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $92.94 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $538.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

