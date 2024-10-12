iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $191.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $191.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.22 and a 200-day moving average of $179.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

