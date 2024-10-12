Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,513,000 after buying an additional 2,080,665 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,137,000 after acquiring an additional 292,768 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,092 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $122,938,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,041,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $575.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $576.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.87.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

