Cwm LLC Acquires 64,316 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,316 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.34% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

