Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Tobam bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,954,027.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,894,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,357,615.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,429,254 shares of company stock worth $54,750,979 over the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.