Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Position Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 1.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,934,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,238 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after buying an additional 1,104,478 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,434,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,578,000 after acquiring an additional 610,231 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,772,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,118.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 322,113 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

