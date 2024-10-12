Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $697,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $190.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $191.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.84.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

