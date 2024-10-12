Cwm LLC Purchases 99,908 Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,908 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.08% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,328,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 541,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 366,768 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,678,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 505.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 240,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 201,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $5,014,000.

HEQT stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50.

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

