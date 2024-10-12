FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,316 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSEP. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of FSEP stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $545.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

