Cwm LLC Sells 10,793 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SDY opened at $141.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $142.62.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

