Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Welltower Stock Up 1.7 %

WELL stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 260.20%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

