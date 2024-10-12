Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,789 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.8% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 22,784,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,520,000 after buying an additional 5,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826,715 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,009,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,986 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,582 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% in the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

