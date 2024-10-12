Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 437 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of NAPR stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

