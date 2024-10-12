Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.