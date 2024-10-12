Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $249,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 374,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter.

BJUL stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $210.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

