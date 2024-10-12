Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $262,000 Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 563.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 173.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE WRB opened at $58.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $61.28.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRB

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.