Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 2.21% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPR. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,371,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Stock Performance

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.87. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF — 2 Yr to April 2026 (AAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

