Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Position Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,549,000 after purchasing an additional 545,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,749,000 after buying an additional 35,307 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after buying an additional 177,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 159,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $170.71 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.41. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

