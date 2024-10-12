Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 290 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W cut Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -128.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.