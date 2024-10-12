Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,031,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,349,000 after acquiring an additional 125,095 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $225.05 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

