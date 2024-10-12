Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.20 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,482 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,234,000 after acquiring an additional 443,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

