Brookstone Capital Management Buys 2,612 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IGEB opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1867 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

