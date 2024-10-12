Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 98.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $620,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,365,418.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $620,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,365,418.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 625,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,331,806. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

