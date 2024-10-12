GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI opened at $307.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.84 and a 12-month high of $310.96.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.40. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

