GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 24.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 293,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,491,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 155.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Eagle Materials by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James cut Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.78.

In related news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,385.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,851 shares of company stock worth $2,124,258 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EXP opened at $291.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $295.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

