Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,755 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,517,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $262,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 73.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,770 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

