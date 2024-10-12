Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 9,784 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,784 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,078,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

