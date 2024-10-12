Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,054 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.56, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.89%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director Rakesh Gangwal acquired 643,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300,764.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at $108,117,203.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUV shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $28.25 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

