Czech National Bank Buys 2,208 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3,257.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 82,419 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 225,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.36.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.69. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

