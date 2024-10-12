Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $948,000 Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

